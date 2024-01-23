Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $507.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $599.00 to $507.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HUM. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $578.80.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $409.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.11. Humana has a 52-week low of $390.50 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.