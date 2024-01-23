Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $515.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $595.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $578.80.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $409.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. Humana has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Humana will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

