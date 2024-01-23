Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE HLLY opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $568.54 million, a PE ratio of 159.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.62 million. Holley had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.70%. On average, analysts predict that Holley will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Holley news, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 10,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,797.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Stevenson acquired 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,599,373.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,797.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Holley by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Holley by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Holley by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Holley by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

