HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPUS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,764. The company has a market capitalization of $487.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $103.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

