HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,292 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,171,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 63,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 38,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,465,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,139,000 after buying an additional 200,364 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.53. 1,290,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,188. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

