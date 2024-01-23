HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.86. The company had a trading volume of 724,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,966. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average of $162.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

