HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $423.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,201,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,506,539. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $281.18 and a 1-year high of $424.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.37.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.