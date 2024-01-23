HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $97.96. 5,288,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,762,036. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average is $96.05.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

