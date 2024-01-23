HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 0.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.70.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NSC traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,417. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

