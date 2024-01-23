HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.73 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.2% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 726,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

