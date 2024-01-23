HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $102.16 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,295 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 19.5% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $102,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. 2,486,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,097. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

