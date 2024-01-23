HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.27. 3,427,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,832. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

