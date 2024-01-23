HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock remained flat at $201.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. 159,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $132.35 and a one year high of $202.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.