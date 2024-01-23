Heritage Investment Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $353.08. 1,027,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $362.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.75 and a 200-day moving average of $320.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

