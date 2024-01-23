Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.10 on February 23rd

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON HFEL opened at GBX 209.46 ($2.66) on Tuesday. Henderson Far East Income has a 12-month low of GBX 197 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 296.93 ($3.77). The stock has a market cap of £341.40 million, a PE ratio of -3,517.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 216.68.

Insider Activity at Henderson Far East Income

In other Henderson Far East Income news, insider Ronald Gould acquired 15,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £31,567.95 ($40,111.75). 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

