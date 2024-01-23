Head to Head Comparison: Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Beyond Air’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $1.15 billion 4.04 $74.52 million $1.73 46.60 Beyond Air $870,000.00 51.90 -$55.82 million ($2.06) -0.69

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00 Beyond Air 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Merit Medical Systems and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $92.29, indicating a potential upside of 15.20%. Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 703.57%. Given Beyond Air’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 8.17% 14.71% 9.99% Beyond Air N/A -152.87% -92.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Beyond Air on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems



Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. It also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, the company provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. It sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Beyond Air



Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

