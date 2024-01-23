Head-To-Head Analysis: Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) versus NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envoy Medical and NanoVibronix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A NanoVibronix $1.00 million 1.73 -$5.45 million N/A N/A

Envoy Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoVibronix.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoVibronix has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Envoy Medical and NanoVibronix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envoy Medical currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A -45.17% 4.42% NanoVibronix N/A -175.61% -90.61%

Summary

Envoy Medical beats NanoVibronix on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices; and Acclaim cochlear implants. Envoy Medical Corporation was formerly known as St. Croix Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Envoy Medical Corporation in December 2004. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use. The company also offers PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device intended to facilitate tissue regeneration and wound healing by using ultrasound to increase local capillary perfusion and tissue oxygenation. It sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, Australia, India, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

