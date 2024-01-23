HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,611.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,020,067.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,625,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,563,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,611.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,810 shares of company stock worth $16,107,926 in the last ninety days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.5 %

HashiCorp stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

