Hartline Investment Corp Sells 69 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.14. 889,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.69. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.38.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

