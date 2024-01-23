Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,018,900,000 after purchasing an additional 600,594,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,234 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,900,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,104,000.

XBI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.02. 3,972,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,870,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

