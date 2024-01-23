Hartline Investment Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.56. 88,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

