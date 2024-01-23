Hartline Investment Corp Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,190,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,966,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14. The company has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

