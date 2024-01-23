Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 6,059 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,149. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.10. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

