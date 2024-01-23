Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.39.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $46.67. 368,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.