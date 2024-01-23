Hamel Associates Inc. Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.47. 1,306,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,145. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

