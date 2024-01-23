Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 265 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE Trading Up 1.3 %

NKE stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,098,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,845,438. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average of $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.