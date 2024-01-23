Hamel Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.1% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

NYSE UNP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,836. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

