Hamel Associates Inc. Invests $428,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,130 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,695,000 after purchasing an additional 718,735 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,011,000 after purchasing an additional 703,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,199,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,581,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

