Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,496,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $89.12. 1,585,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,666. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

View Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.