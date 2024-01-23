Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Halliburton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

