Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Acumen Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Haivision Systems from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAI

Haivision Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HAI opened at C$4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Haivision Systems has a 1-year low of C$3.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.66 million, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.66.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of C$35.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Haivision Systems will post 0.2399173 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haivision Systems

(Get Free Report)

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.