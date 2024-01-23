Grin Price Hits $0.0765 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $7.51 million and $1.39 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,399.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00164672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.20 or 0.00584261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00057587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.07 or 0.00378345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00180593 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

