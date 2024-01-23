Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Green Plains traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 155811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Plains
Insider Activity at Green Plains
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.
Green Plains Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Plains
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.