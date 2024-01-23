Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPREGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Green Plains traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 155811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPREGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

