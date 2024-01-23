Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises about 1.8% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth about $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $23,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.39. 220,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

