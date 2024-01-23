Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kenvue by 615.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576,681 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $158,520,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.90. 16,013,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,875,936. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

