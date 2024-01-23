Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 3.3% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $7.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $548.90. 1,860,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.62 and its 200-day moving average is $483.68. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.60 and a 1-year high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

