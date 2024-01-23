Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Has $4.48 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after buying an additional 446,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,261,000 after buying an additional 733,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,847,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,544,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,205,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,258,000 after buying an additional 932,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,428,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

