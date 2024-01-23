Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Buys 58 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 2.1% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $578.07. The company had a trading volume of 597,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $585.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

