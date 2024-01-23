Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.0 %
Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.78.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.