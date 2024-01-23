Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.0 %

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

