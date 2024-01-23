GMS (NYSE:GMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.39

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.39 and last traded at $84.33, with a volume of 20192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

GMS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in GMS by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in GMS by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in GMS by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

