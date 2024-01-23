Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Increased to $266.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $218.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.80.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $239.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.38. Globant has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $250.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Globant by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

