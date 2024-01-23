Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

View Our Latest Report on GBCI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.