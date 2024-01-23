Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.
Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
