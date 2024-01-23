Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

VCSH stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

