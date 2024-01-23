General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of high single digit growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.28 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.15. General Electric has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

