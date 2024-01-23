Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Gencor Industries stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.87 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

