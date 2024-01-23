Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Gencor Industries Stock Up 1.7 %
Gencor Industries stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.87 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gencor Industries
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.