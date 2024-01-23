GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02.
GATX Stock Performance
GATX opened at $118.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Research analysts expect that GATX will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.
GATX Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.75.
Insider Transactions at GATX
In related news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
