GAP (NYSE:GPS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.93.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS opened at $18.97 on Friday. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 835,666 shares of company stock valued at $17,042,370. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

