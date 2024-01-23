Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.33. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 1,116,105 shares changing hands.

GOTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. China Renaissance downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $845.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of -0.26.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

