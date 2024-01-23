Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $597,240.00, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
