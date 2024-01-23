Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $597,240.00, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

