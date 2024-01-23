FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTAI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.95.

FTAI opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.85. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $7,766,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $4,186,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

